Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

3 teenagers among 5 arrested for suspected involvement in drug transactions on Telegram
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

3 teenagers among 5 arrested for suspected involvement in drug transactions on Telegram

3 teenagers among 5 arrested for suspected involvement in drug transactions on Telegram

Drugs seized during CNB operations conducted on Sep 27, 2023. (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau)

29 Sep 2023 12:18PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Five people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for their suspected involvement in drug transactions through messaging app, Telegram. 

The suspects, Singaporeans aged between 17 and 21, were arrested at various locations on Wednesday (Sep 27).

The raids were conducted following the bureau's investigation into individuals who had bought drugs via the chat platform, said deputy director of CNB's intelligence division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Chang Gim Fook.

The operations netted a total of 204g of Ice, 143g of cannabis, 12 Ecstasy pills, 12g of ketamine, a bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to S$3,600 (US$2,640).

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of about S$71,000, said CNB in a news release on Friday. 

A knuckle duster seized during CNB operations. (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau)
A knife was also confiscated by the authorities. (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau)

KNUCKLE DUSTER, KNIFE SEIZED

A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the Boon Lay Drive area. 

Officers forcibly entered the unit as the pair had refused to comply with orders to open the door, said CNB. A total of S$3,600 in cash was also seized. 

The 20-year-old was then escorted to his vehicle nearby, where CNB recovered a knuckle duster, knife, and a total of about 83g of Ice, 48g of cannabis, 12g of ketamine, and nine Ecstasy pills.

In a separate operation on Wednesday evening, an 18-year-old boy was arrested at a home near Boon Lay Avenue. 

The teenager was taken to his vehicle in a nearby multi-storey carpark where officers confiscated a total of about 121g of Ice, 95g of cannabis, about three Ecstasy pills, a bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, a digital weighing scale and drug paraphernalia.

Scheduled weapons seized during CNB operations conducted on Sep 27, 2023. (Photos: CNB)
The vehicle from where drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered in the vicinity of Boon Lay Avenue on Sep 27, 2023. (Photos: CNB)

"NO SAFE HAVEN"

The two remaining suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested that same evening at a residence near Jurong West Street 93.

Several scheduled weapons were also seized from within the unit. 

"Drug offenders who think that such chat applications would enable them to transact anonymously cannot be more wrong," said DAC Chang.

"There is no safe haven, whether online or offline, for such nefarious activities. CNB will continue to monitor, track down and take decisive actions against them."

Investigations by CNB into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

The police are also investigating the 20-year-old man and 21-year-old man for possession of scheduled weapons.

Also read:

Source: CNA/fh(zl)

Related Topics

Telegram Central Narcotics Bureau drugs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.