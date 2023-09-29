3 teenagers among 5 arrested for suspected involvement in drug transactions on Telegram

SINGAPORE: Five people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for their suspected involvement in drug transactions through messaging app, Telegram.
The suspects, Singaporeans aged between 17 and 21, were arrested at various locations on Wednesday (Sep 27).
The raids were conducted following the bureau's investigation into individuals who had bought drugs via the chat platform, said deputy director of CNB's intelligence division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Chang Gim Fook.
The operations netted a total of 204g of Ice, 143g of cannabis, 12 Ecstasy pills, 12g of ketamine, a bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to S$3,600 (US$2,640).
The drugs seized have an estimated street value of about S$71,000, said CNB in a news release on Friday.
KNUCKLE DUSTER, KNIFE SEIZED
A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the Boon Lay Drive area.
Officers forcibly entered the unit as the pair had refused to comply with orders to open the door, said CNB. A total of S$3,600 in cash was also seized.
The 20-year-old was then escorted to his vehicle nearby, where CNB recovered a knuckle duster, knife, and a total of about 83g of Ice, 48g of cannabis, 12g of ketamine, and nine Ecstasy pills.
In a separate operation on Wednesday evening, an 18-year-old boy was arrested at a home near Boon Lay Avenue.
The teenager was taken to his vehicle in a nearby multi-storey carpark where officers confiscated a total of about 121g of Ice, 95g of cannabis, about three Ecstasy pills, a bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, a digital weighing scale and drug paraphernalia.
"NO SAFE HAVEN"
The two remaining suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested that same evening at a residence near Jurong West Street 93.
Several scheduled weapons were also seized from within the unit.
"Drug offenders who think that such chat applications would enable them to transact anonymously cannot be more wrong," said DAC Chang.
"There is no safe haven, whether online or offline, for such nefarious activities. CNB will continue to monitor, track down and take decisive actions against them."
Investigations by CNB into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.
The police are also investigating the 20-year-old man and 21-year-old man for possession of scheduled weapons.