Signalling fault halts train services between Caldecott and Orchard stations on Thomson-East Coast Line: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Train services between Caldecott and Orchard stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) were down on Sunday morning (May 3) due to a signalling fault, said operator SMRT.



SMRT said at around 8.15am that there were no train services on the entire TEL - between Woodlands North and Bayshore stations - in both directions.



In an update at around 8.50am, it said that services were "progressively resuming" from Woodlands North to Caldecott stations and from Orchard to Bayshore stations.

Train services between Caldecott and Orchard stations remained disrupted, it said in a Facebook post, adding that commuters can take alternative MRT lines or free bus services between Woodlands North and Marina Bay stations.

At around 10.50am, SMRT said that train services have resumed between Caldecott and Orchard stations but "trains will be travelling slower".