Tiffany Teo secures Singapore's first Asian Games MMA medal

SINGAPORE: Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tiffany Teo made history on Sunday (Sep 20) by securing Singapore's first medal in the sport at the Asian Games after advancing to the women's traditional 60kg semi-finals.

Teo, who is making her Asian Games debut, beat Iran's Arezou Salimighalehtaki 3-0 in their quarter-final bout.

With both losing semi-finalists awarded bronze medals, the result guarantees Teo at least a bronze and makes her Singapore's first Asian Games medallist in MMA.

The achievement comes at the first Asian Games to feature MMA in its programme.