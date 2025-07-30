Toa Payoh blaze: Faulty riser forced firefighters to haul hoses up 10 storeys; SCDF investigating
SINGAPORE: A faulty dry rising main forced firefighters battling a blaze on the 10th and 11th storeys of a Toa Payoh block to manually run hoses up the staircase to establish a water supply.
The incident occurred on Tuesday (Jul 29) at about 1.10pm at Block 229 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that during the onset of the firefighting operation, firefighters discovered that the block's dry rising main was not in "proper working condition", and water could not be "charged up" to the affected floors.
A dry rising main is a vertical red pipe installed in a building. During a fire, it will be charged with water from a fire engine to facilitate firefighting operations on higher floors.
Firefighters instead set up hoses directly from the fire engine at the ground level to establish a water supply to the 10th and 11th floors via the staircase.
"This is more onerous, but it is a contingency that SCDF firefighters regularly train for during their routine drills," said an SCDF spokesperson.
The blaze was eventually put out at about 3.30pm.
Seven people were taken to hospital, including a child and a firefighter.
The spokesperson said that the SCDF is working closely with the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to investigate the fire and rectify the dry rising main fault.
"SCDF takes a serious view of fire safety and will take firm action against any non-compliance with fire safety requirements, including non-maintenance of fire safety provisions such as the dry rising main," said the spokesperson.
On Wednesday, Member of Parliament for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Saktiandi Supaat said that temporary shelter has been arranged for "all directly and severely affected units".
"We are closely monitoring the situation and working with local partners to provide additional support where needed. Further help - including financial or job assistance - may be offered based on eligibility," Mr Saktiandi said in a Facebook post.
Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council said on Wednesday that power supply resumed for most units by 7.30am and lift services were restored at 10.45pm on Tuesday.
"We are still carefully working on Levels 10 and 11 to ensure safe reconnection," the town council said in a Facebook post.
"We have begun deep-cleaning of common areas and safety assessments of all affected sections."
CNA has contacted Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for more information.