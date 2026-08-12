Online listings of popular Trader Joe's seasoning removed on CNB’s order over prohibited poppy seeds

SINGAPORE: More than 20 online listings of Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel seasoning have been taken down in Singapore at the direction of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the agency said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

The popular seasoning blend contains poppy seeds, which are classified as prohibited goods in Singapore.

CNB said in response to CNA's queries that it is investigating reports of the product being sold online and will take necessary actions accordingly, including removing the items from sale.

Poppy seeds are prohibited because they come from the opium poppy and can contain traces of controlled drugs.

Any company or person who wants to import poppy seeds or foods containing poppy seeds into Singapore must apply to CNB and submit samples to the Health Sciences Authority for analysis, the bureau added.

If cleared of any controlled substances, such as the opioids morphine or codeine, CNB will give its endorsement, which will allow the product to be imported.

"CNB would like to remind importers and retailers that any product or foodstuff containing controlled drugs, even in trace amounts, should not be imported for sale."

It also said that anyone who has bought the bottle of seasoning should not consume it and should dispose of it.

"Singapore adopts a strict policy of zero tolerance towards controlled drugs. The possession, consumption, importation, exportation, manufacturing and trafficking of any controlled drug, even in trace amounts, is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act," CNB said.

The seasoning blend was released in 2017 by Trader Joe's, an American grocery chain. Apart from poppy seeds, it contains sesame seeds, garlic, onion and salt.

Used to garnish a variety of dishes, the seasoning went viral following its release and was even resold within the United States on retail platforms such as Amazon.

In later years, the product also became a popular souvenir for tourists.

The Korea Herald reported on Aug 4 that the South Korean police blocked sales of the product after finding that it contained morphine and codeine.

The South Korean authorities noted that some sellers brought the seasoning into the country as a souvenir from overseas before reselling it.