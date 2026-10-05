Birthday cakes, money bouquet among undeclared goods found at Singapore checkpoints

SINGAPORE: A total of 60 travellers were caught for failing to declare and pay taxes on goods brought into Singapore.

The cases were detected during a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted by the Singapore Police Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Customs between Sep 22 and Sep 28, the agencies said on Monday (Oct 5).

The operation was part of enforcement efforts to detect and enforce against non-compliance with Singapore’s cross-border cash reporting regime and other illegal cross-border activities, the agencies added.

Nearly 13,000 travellers and 350 vehicles were checked, with more than 14,000 pieces of luggage and hand-carry bags scanned or searched across the week-long operation.

CUSTOMS OFFENCES

The 60 travellers caught had failed to declare and pay taxes on cigarettes, tobacco products, liquor exceeding their duty-free concession and goods exceeding Goods and Services Tax (GST) import relief.

The total duty and GST evaded amounted to S$7,810 (US$6,100), with composition sums of S$17,705 imposed.

The cases included a traveller carrying multiple packages of mooncakes, two boxes of birthday cakes and a money bouquet intended for commercial purposes.

Another traveller had undeclared luxury bags for personal use, while a third had undeclared jewellery for personal use.

All offences were compounded, the authorities said.