Two workers die after falling into sea at Tuas Port

SINGAPORE: Two workers have died after falling into the sea while working at Tuas Port on Tuesday (Sep 22) morning.

In response to CNA's queries, PSA Singapore, which operates the port, said on Wednesday that the workers fell while conducting stevedoring work. This involves the loading and unloading cargo from ships at ports.

The incident happened at about 8.40am, a spokesperson for the port operator said. The Singapore Civil Defence Force told CNA that they received a call for assistance at about 9.10am on Tuesday.

One of the workers was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he died.

The PSA spokesperson said the company was working closely with the relevant authorities, and investigations are ongoing.

"We are providing support to the families of the workers during this difficult time," PSA added.

CNA has reached out to the police and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for more information on the workers' deaths.

Workplace fatalities rose to 21 in the first half of 2026, pushing Singapore's annualised fatal injury rate to 1.1 per 100,000 workers.

In June, MOM tightened penalties for companies that flout workplace safety rules after a spate of workplace deaths. Under the stricter measures, such companies face higher fines and longer stop-work orders.

The move came after seven workers died in five separate workplace incidents over four weeks.