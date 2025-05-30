Two new town councils established in Jalan Kayu and Punggol

SINGAPORE: Two new town councils have been established in Jalan Kayu and Punggol following the conclusion of the 2025 General Election.
This brings the total number of town councils to 19, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said in a press release on Friday (May 30).
Twelve town councils have been reconstituted due to changes in electoral boundaries, which resulted in some areas being transferred between towns, MND added. Five remain unchanged.
Under the Town Councils Act, elected MPs are to form a town for their own constituency or by grouping up to three constituencies together to form a town. Each town is to be managed by its own town council.
The new Jalan Kayu Town Council will comprise the Single Member Constituency won by labour chief Ng Chee Meng. He will chair the council.
Punggol Town Council also comprises only the Group Representation Constituency, which was won by a People's Action Party (PAP) team led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.
Four town councils have been renamed.
Jurong-Clementi Town Council is now known as Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council. Marine Parade Town Council has been renamed Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council.
Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council will now be Pasir Ris-Changi Town Council, while West Coast Town Council is now West Coast-Jurong West Town Council.
The remaining eight reconstituted town councils are Aljunied-Hougang, Ang Mo Kio, Chua Chu Kang, East Coast, Holland-Bukit Panjang, Jalan Besar, Tampines and Tanjong Pagar Town Councils, and their names are unchanged.
Bishan-Toa Payoh, Marsiling-Yew Tee, Nee Soon, Sembawang and Sengkang Town Councils will continue with their names and town boundaries unchanged.
Town councils have up to 90 days to complete the handover and takeover of the management of the areas to be transferred.
This means the two new town councils and the 12 reconstituted town councils will take over the management of the transferred areas from Aug 1.
Town councils can also mutually agree to complete the handover and takeover before Aug 1. They will have to inform residents of this date.
"MND encourages all town councils to work together to ensure a smooth transition, so that the needs of residents can continue to be served," said the ministry.