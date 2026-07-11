Several flights from Singapore cancelled as Typhoon Bavi takes aim at Taiwan and China
Typhoon Bavi, described as one of the largest storms to hit Taiwan in more than 30 years, has already caused significant damage in parts of Asia.
SINGAPORE: Several flights between Singapore and North Asia have been cancelled as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan and China after battering parts of the region.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in an advisory that four flights to and from Taipei on Saturday (Jul 11) have been cancelled.
Ten SIA flights to and from Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport over the weekend have also been affected.
“SIA will be contacting all affected customers to inform them about the flight cancellations or changes to the flight schedules,” the airline said.
“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected.”
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and to contact the airline for rebooking options if their travel plans are affected.
Airlines such as EVA Air, China Airlines and Xiamen Airlines have also cancelled flights from Singapore’s Changi Airport to the affected region.
Typhoon Bavi, described as one of the largest storms to hit Taiwan in more than 30 years, has already caused significant damage in parts of Asia.
At least 15 people were killed and six others remain missing after landslides triggered by heavy rains on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, authorities said.
In Taiwan, nearly 9,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, with more than half in the mountainous eastern county of Hualien. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, while schools and businesses across northern and eastern parts of the island have been shut.
The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained winds of up to 155kmh, with gusts reaching 190kmh, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration. Its wide radius - about 380km - makes it the largest typhoon to affect the island in decades.
More than 28,000 troops have been placed on standby for emergency response.
The typhoon has also disrupted travel in Japan’s southwestern islands, where dozens of flights have been cancelled and businesses forced to shut.
After passing Taiwan and Japan, Bavi is forecast to make landfall in eastern China over the weekend, where recent storms have already left dozens dead and caused severe flooding.