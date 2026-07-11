Several flights from Singapore cancelled as Typhoon Bavi takes aim at Taiwan and China

SINGAPORE: Several flights between Singapore and North Asia have been cancelled as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan and China after battering parts of the region.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in an advisory that four flights to and from Taipei on Saturday (Jul 11) have been cancelled.

Ten SIA flights to and from Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport over the weekend have also been affected.

“SIA will be contacting all affected customers to inform them about the flight cancellations or changes to the flight schedules,” the airline said.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected.”

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and to contact the airline for rebooking options if their travel plans are affected.

Airlines such as EVA Air, China Airlines and Xiamen Airlines have also cancelled flights from Singapore’s Changi Airport to the affected region.