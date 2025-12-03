‘Singapore is our home’, says UltraGreen.ai CEO after firm’s strong SGX debut

TURNING BLOOD “GREEN”

ICG dye helps surgeons to visualise blood flow, tissue and even tumours in real time.

While it is a “very simple molecule”, it is “extremely complex” to manufacture, said Mr Sajwan.

It was invented by photography firm Kodak in 1959 to process black-and-white images.

“The unique thing about ICG is that it binds to the blood plasma, so if you inject it in the human body … it will bind to blood plasma, and this blood plasma carries the ICG everywhere your blood flows.”

When surgeons illuminate the dye with a near-infrared camera, “it will excite the green dye, and your blood turns green”.

This allows doctors to tell apart healthy tissue from unhealthy tissue and see how fast blood is moving, making surgeries safer.

Alongside the dye, UltraGreen has also developed its own low-cost imaging hardware, which Mr Sajwan said is designed to remove a major barrier to adoption in Asia.

Traditional imaging systems can cost up to US$500,000, Mr Sajwan added.

“We took a different approach. We developed our own camera, an extremely low-cost device which allows us to give the product literally for free so people can use the dye, get it adopted, see the clinical benefits, and that allows us to expand in Asia.”

“That allows us to operate outside of (the) surgical theatre in smaller clinics.”

FUTURE NASDAQ LISTING?

Asked if the company would pursue a listing on United States-based NASDAQ in the future, especially as Singapore and the US exchange recently streamlined dual-listing rules, Mr Sajwan said that doing so would require “meaningful value” first.

“The question becomes, at what point does it become relevant in NASDAQ? If you notice companies in NASDAQ, they tend to be very tech-heavy, which means you've got to have a lot of data,” he noted.

Mr Sajwan said this led to the company’s strategy of aiming to succeed in Singapore and building a data platform, before it eventually decides whether to list on NASDAQ.

“But we're very flexible, because we don't need the money and we have enough cash we generate every year to build our business without actually having to do another listing for a while if we don't want to,” he added.