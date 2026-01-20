US Embassy in Singapore defends Independence Day donation request as standard practice

SINGAPORE: The United States Embassy in Singapore said that it is normal for American embassies to seek support from businesses for Independence Day events, after a letter requesting donations circulated online.

In response to CNA’s queries on Tuesday (Jan 20), the embassy said: “We plan to host a Jul 4 celebration befitting the day America celebrates as the most important milestone in our country’s history - 250 years of American Independence.

"We’re asking our private sector partners to support the event, just as every American Embassy around the world does every year for Independence Day.”

The letter, dated Jan 8, 2026, and signed by US Ambassador Anjani Sinha, had invited businesses to support what it described as a "momentous occasion".

Besides marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, it will also commemorate 60 years of US-Singapore diplomatic relations on Apr 4.

As such, the embassy plans to celebrate the milestones with "our friends in Singapore" throughout the year, to honour the partnership between the two countries.

"Our celebration will depend on the generosity of American and Singaporean businesses. Your partnership and financial contributions will help us honour the history we are proud to share and inspire us to look to future opportunities," said Dr Sinha in the letter.

"Given the unique historical significance of this year, we are encouraging our partners to consider substantially larger gifts than in previous years in support of our 250th anniversary."