USS WaterWorld performer dies after medical emergency during training on May 19

SINGAPORE: A Universal Studios Singapore (USS) performer who suffered a medical emergency during a training session last week has died, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) said on Tuesday (May 26).

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a WaterWorld performer and send our condolences to the family, our show vendor and his fellow performers during this very difficult time,” said RWS executive vice president of attractions and destination experience Lena Lee in response to CNA queries.

The performer, who was engaged by an appointed vendor for USS’ WaterWorld attraction, was taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency during training on May 19.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) earlier said it received a call for assistance at 30 Sentosa Gateway at about 10.35am that day, and one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The man's fellow performers saw that he was in distress during the session and provided assistance before emergency services were called, RWS earlier said on May 22.

It also said then that it was reviewing the incident.

RWS, the operator of USS, has not given any further details about the man, or the nature of the medical emergency.

The WaterWorld attraction at USS is based on the 1995 film and features live-action stunts and special effects involving fire and water.