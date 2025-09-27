44 people caught with etomidate-laced vapes since tougher laws kicked in
39 people caught for using etomidate-laced vapes have started or are expected to begin their rehabilitation at the Institute of Mental Health or Social Service Agencies.
SINGAPORE: From Sep 1 to Sep 21, 656 people were caught for vape-related offences, including 44 who were confirmed to possess vapes laced with etomidate.
During these three weeks, 65 suspected etomidate abusers were caught, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Saturday (Sep 27).
Laboratory tests confirmed that 44 of them had vapes containing etomidate, while 12 of the devices did not contain the drug. The test results for the remaining nine individuals are still pending.
Of the confirmed cases, three have started rehabilitation with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) or Social Service Agencies (SSAs) under the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Youth Enhanced Supervision Scheme programme.
Another 36 are expected to start their rehabilitation this week, while five others are still pending investigation.
Enhanced penalties for vaping offences came into effect on Sep 1.
"Etomidate e-vaporiser abusers are required to attend rehabilitation in lieu of prosecution. As part of the process, their statements will be taken and they will be issued with notices to attend rehabilitation for up to six months, to help them quit," said MOH and HSA.
"Abusers who fail to report for interviews and rehabilitation will be liable for prosecution."
The rehabilitation programme focuses on education, counselling and support to help individuals overcome their addiction.
MOH and HSA said that in addition to individual sessions, the programme will also include group and family sessions for individuals to share their experiences and learn techniques to better cope during recovery.
HOTLINE AND ONLINE REPORTING
A total of 1,050 cases of vape-related activities were reported through HSA's online reporting form and hotlines.
Among these, 34 were related to suspected use of etomidate-laced vapes.
"HSA was able to conduct targeted enforcement actions based on these public reports, with six persons found in possession of suspected etomidate e-vaporisers," the release read.
The public reports also included online listings, social media posts and messaging platforms with illegal advertisements and posts. Over the past three weeks, HSA has removed over 170 online vape-related listings.
Over the three weeks, there was one case of suspected etomidate-laced vape trafficking and 27 smuggling cases of regular vapes.
The 27 smuggling cases were detected at the airport, checkpoints or cruise centres. In total, over 25,000 e-vaporisers and related components were seized.
SUPPORT TO QUIT
MOH and HSA said that the government continues to provide support to those who need help to quit.
Over the past three weeks, 19 individuals have been enrolled for voluntary rehabilitation through IMH and four participating SSAs to quit using etomidate-laced vapes through the QuitVape programme.
In addition, 89 individuals have signed up for the HPB I Quit programme.
Those who want to quit can tap on the QuitVape programme (gov.sg/quitvape) or contact the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) QuitLine at 1800 438 2000.
"Those who voluntarily seek help will not face any penalties nor have an offence record for coming forward," said MOH and HSA.
"However, if the individual is separately caught vaping, penalties under the various laws will be meted out and there will be an offence record."
Support under the QuitVape programme is free for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents.
Members of the public can also voluntarily dispose of vapes safely at designated vape bins placed at selected locations, including border checkpoints and where QuitVape programmes and rehabilitation are provided.
TOUGHER PENALTIES
Under the new framework to clamp down on vaping offences, individuals caught possessing, using or purchasing the device face higher penalties, while recalcitrant users must undergo rehabilitation.
Those who fail to complete their rehabilitation programmes will be prosecuted. Additionally, offenders caught using vapes from the third time onwards will be prosecuted in court and could be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,550).
Etomidate-laced vape offenders also face higher penalties and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months.
Second-time offenders will be arrested and subjected to investigation and urine testing. They will also be placed under mandatory supervision for six months, which includes drug testing and rehabilitation.
Third-time offenders who are 16 years or older will face a 12-month programme that includes detainment at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre, along with drug testing and supervision.
Importers of etomidate-laced vapes will face jail of three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane. Sellers and distributors will face two to 10 years' jail and receive two to five strokes of the cane.