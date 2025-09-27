44 people caught with etomidate-laced vapes since tougher laws kicked in

SINGAPORE: From Sep 1 to Sep 21, 656 people were caught for vape-related offences, including 44 who were confirmed to possess vapes laced with etomidate.

During these three weeks, 65 suspected etomidate abusers were caught, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Saturday (Sep 27).

Laboratory tests confirmed that 44 of them had vapes containing etomidate, while 12 of the devices did not contain the drug. The test results for the remaining nine individuals are still pending.

Of the confirmed cases, three have started rehabilitation with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) or Social Service Agencies (SSAs) under the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Youth Enhanced Supervision Scheme programme.

Another 36 are expected to start their rehabilitation this week, while five others are still pending investigation.

Enhanced penalties for vaping offences came into effect on Sep 1.

"Etomidate e-vaporiser abusers are required to attend rehabilitation in lieu of prosecution. As part of the process, their statements will be taken and they will be issued with notices to attend rehabilitation for up to six months, to help them quit," said MOH and HSA.

"Abusers who fail to report for interviews and rehabilitation will be liable for prosecution."

The rehabilitation programme focuses on education, counselling and support to help individuals overcome their addiction.

MOH and HSA said that in addition to individual sessions, the programme will also include group and family sessions for individuals to share their experiences and learn techniques to better cope during recovery.

HOTLINE AND ONLINE REPORTING

A total of 1,050 cases of vape-related activities were reported through HSA's online reporting form and hotlines.

Among these, 34 were related to suspected use of etomidate-laced vapes.

"HSA was able to conduct targeted enforcement actions based on these public reports, with six persons found in possession of suspected etomidate e-vaporisers," the release read.

The public reports also included online listings, social media posts and messaging platforms with illegal advertisements and posts. Over the past three weeks, HSA has removed over 170 online vape-related listings.

Over the three weeks, there was one case of suspected etomidate-laced vape trafficking and 27 smuggling cases of regular vapes.

The 27 smuggling cases were detected at the airport, checkpoints or cruise centres. In total, over 25,000 e-vaporisers and related components were seized.