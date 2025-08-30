Tobacco harm reduction NGO criticising Singapore's vape approach is 'paid mouthpiece' for industry: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: A tobacco harm reduction non-governmental organisation (NGO) that criticised Singapore’s stance on vaping is a “paid mouthpiece” for the tobacco industry, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said on Saturday (Aug 30).

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) warned that prohibition will “fuel underground markets” while denying smokers access to safer alternatives, according to an article by Tobacco Reporter, which describes itself on its website as "the leading trade journal around the world".

CAPHRA was responding to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally speech earlier this month, where he said that vaping would be treated as a drug issue.

Singapore has been clamping down on vaping, and will soon list etomidate — the anaesthetic agent that has been found in some vapes — in the Misuse of Drugs Act.

From Sep 1, the drug will be listed as a Class C drug, which means it will become illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume etomidate without authorisation.