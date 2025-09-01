Singapore parents, students taken aback by tough vaping rules in schools, say teens may find ways around them
"It feels like we are treating our schools like high-security zones rather than places of learning," one parent says.
SINGAPORE: The government's crackdown on vaping in schools has taken both parents and students by surprise, with many expressing concern over how harsh the new measures feel – and whether they will actually work.
“My initial reaction to the news of nicotine test kits and metal detectors in schools was one of shock and sadness," said father-of-two Aylwin Lam. "It’s disheartening that the vaping epidemic has reached a point where such drastic measures are deemed necessary."
The 48-year-old regional sales director added: "It feels like we are treating our schools like high-security zones rather than places of learning, which is a sad reflection of the current situation."
Last Thursday (Aug 28), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that about 260 schools have been issued nicotine test kits since March. Some schools are also using metal detectors and encouraging a “peer vigilance culture”, where students are urged to report classmates who vape.
This follows a sharp rise in vaping cases, with schools reporting an average of 3,100 cases a year and institutes of higher learning logging 800 cases annually between 2022 and 2024. In contrast, fewer than 50 such cases were reported annually before 2020.
Mr Lam, whose children are aged 13 and 11, said they have not encountered anyone vaping in their schools. While he acknowledged the government’s intentions, he questioned the long-term effectiveness of the measures.
“They may act as a deterrent for some, but they don't address the root causes of why students are vaping in the first place, such as targeted marketing, peer pressure and a lack of awareness of the severe health risks,” he said.
“We need more focus on education and support, not just punitive action.”
ACCESSIBILITY OF VAPES
In response to queries, MOE said nicotine tests are used when there are suspected offenders who do not admit to vaping. Schools will also engage the students’ parents, similar to other disciplinary measures.
As vaping has become a “societal concern”, schools have been exploring methods to detect devices more effectively. Where appropriate, some schools have purchased metal detectors to aid in these efforts, the ministry said.
Institutes of higher learning have not deployed metal detectors, although some have trialled vape detection sensors. Their effectiveness needs to be verified before wider deployment, MOE added.
Education Minister Desmond Lee has laid out the stricter disciplinary measures that students caught vaping will face.
First-time offenders will face up to three days of detention and/or suspension, in addition to a conduct grade adjustment. Boys may also get one stroke of the cane.
Repeat offenders face up to 14 days of detention and/or suspension, and up to three strokes of the cane. Harsher penalties apply to those caught vaping with etomidate, known as Kpods.
In institutes of higher learning, disciplinary action could include the withdrawal of leadership opportunities, overseas exchange or scholarships, eviction from hostels for university students and fines or community service.
But parents expressed concern that enforcement alone may not be enough.
Mr Aaron Koh, who has a 17-year-old son in the Institute of Technical Education, pointed to how easily vapes can be purchased online.
“It’s important for me, as a parent, to tell my son that vaping is equally as bad as smoking. The biggest problem here is that you don’t know what you’re vaping,” he added.
While Mr Koh supports strong enforcement in schools, he warned that the new measures may push students to find new ways to hide their devices.“Though I do think the metal detectors are a bit overkill, it’s a good measure to have,” he said. "The challenge here is that they might actually vape outside, they might vape in their homes.”
WILL STUDENTS REPORT THEIR FRIENDS?
Students have also been caught off guard by the intensity of the measures, but Secondary 3 student Bidelia Lai said she would not report her friends if they were vaping. The 15-year-old was unsure if she would even bring it up with them.
“It doesn’t affect me, so I don’t really care as long as I don’t smell it during class,” she said, adding that there were rumours that two students from her school were caught vaping in the school toilet by the principal a few months ago.
She doubts that tougher enforcement will stop students entirely. Instead, it may motivate them to hide their habit more carefully, she said.
On Thursday, the government also announced higher fines for vape users and caning for those who bring in etomidate that took effect on Sep 1, part of a suite of harsher penalties for both abusers and suppliers.
Bidelia's mother, Ms Karen Lai, said she supports the new penalties.
“Hopefully it will deter not only the kids from taking it, but also deter those who are peddling it to the children from doing so,” she said.
The 49-year-old, who has two other children aged 18 and 20, noted that many kids start vaping out of curiosity. “I’m sure kids are curious, especially if their friends say ‘just try’, so they just try it.”
She said her oldest son encountered peers who vaped when he was in secondary school, so she knows the issue is widespread.
Lucas Chung, a Secondary 1 student, said some students keep vaping devices in their pockets or use them in toilets. Several have been caught in school.
“Some kids almost got arrested, there were police showing up at the school,” said the 12-year-old.
After teachers warned students about the health and legal risks, and seeing the punishments meted out to those who got caught, some of his friends have stopped vaping, Lucas said.
He added that he has not personally seen his friends vaping, so he has not reported any incidents.
While he believes that vaping is wrong, he has not broached the subject with his friends who keep the habit. “I don’t want to make it awkward,” he said.
Dyuthi Bhatt, a 14-year-old student at the School of the Arts, said she was shocked to hear about the new measures in schools.
“It’s something that I expect in high security areas like airports and checkpoints. And using these measures in schools made me realise how serious the situation is throughout Singapore, especially in schools, because they are really attracted to vaping,” she added.
She has not heard of any vaping incidents at her school. But if she found out a classmate was vaping, Dyuthi said she would try to talk to them about it before reporting them.
“I’m not doing it to snitch on them, but if not, they might cause irreparable damage to themselves. Counselling and detention might help before they end up hospitalised,” she added.