Singapore parents, students taken aback by tough vaping rules in schools, say teens may find ways around them

SINGAPORE: The government's crackdown on vaping in schools has taken both parents and students by surprise, with many expressing concern over how harsh the new measures feel – and whether they will actually work.

“My initial reaction to the news of nicotine test kits and metal detectors in schools was one of shock and sadness," said father-of-two Aylwin Lam. "It’s disheartening that the vaping epidemic has reached a point where such drastic measures are deemed necessary."

The 48-year-old regional sales director added: "It feels like we are treating our schools like high-security zones rather than places of learning, which is a sad reflection of the current situation."

Last Thursday (Aug 28), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that about 260 schools have been issued nicotine test kits since March. Some schools are also using metal detectors and encouraging a “peer vigilance culture”, where students are urged to report classmates who vape.

This follows a sharp rise in vaping cases, with schools reporting an average of 3,100 cases a year and institutes of higher learning logging 800 cases annually between 2022 and 2024. In contrast, fewer than 50 such cases were reported annually before 2020.

Mr Lam, whose children are aged 13 and 11, said they have not encountered anyone vaping in their schools. While he acknowledged the government’s intentions, he questioned the long-term effectiveness of the measures.

“They may act as a deterrent for some, but they don't address the root causes of why students are vaping in the first place, such as targeted marketing, peer pressure and a lack of awareness of the severe health risks,” he said.

“We need more focus on education and support, not just punitive action.”