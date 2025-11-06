Singapore conveys need for more aid to Gaza in meetings with Israeli leaders

TEL AVIV: Singapore has urged a sharp increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza and greater engagement with the Palestinian Authority during talks with Israeli leaders, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (Nov 6).

He was speaking to reporters at the end of his four-day work visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, and after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar earlier in the day.

“We've conveyed to the Israelis that we really need to have a significant surge in humanitarian assistance. There should be no reason for any Palestinian in Gaza to be short of food or to be denied access, or have any restriction on access to medical care,” he said.

Dr Balakrishnan’s visit comes after the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was reached last month.

He told the Israeli leaders that Singapore would step up its contribution to humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza.

On Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan met Palestinian Authority leaders in Ramallah, where he handed over a US$500,000 donation to help alleviate food insecurity in Gaza.

He added that Singapore had encouraged Israel to engage with the Palestinian Authority.

“The fact (is) that the Palestinian leaders in the Palestinian Authority actually do look forward to this engagement,” he said.