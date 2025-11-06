Singapore cannot alter course of Israel-Hamas war, but can help in tangible ways: Vivian Balakrishnan

TEL AVIV: Singapore cannot alter the trajectory of the war between Israel and Hamas, or reshape the Middle East's geopolitical landscape, but it can help in ways that are far from just symbolic, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

“We can be helpful, we can be constructive. We can maintain our relationships between them, but do not ever think that we are determinative of outcomes,” he said on Thursday (Nov 6) during a media interview at the conclusion of his four-day visit to the Palestinian Territories and Israel.

“While we cannot alter the course of history, we can do good if we can save lives with humanitarian assistance, or medical assistance, or supplies, medical supplies, food,” he said. “That is not symbolic, that's real.”

During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan witnessed Singapore's US$500,000 donation to the World Food Programme on Tuesday, supporting food assistance for Gaza civilians. He also announced two new capacity-building courses for Palestinians.

“What we're doing is real, it is good and it is appreciated. But is this a complete solution? No, it is not,” he said.

“A complete solution needs real negotiations between all the stakeholders, reconciliation, a commitment to peace, a commitment to not resort to violence, and the commitment to a long-term, shared future.”

His visit comes on the heels of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which included the release of hostages.

Dr Balakrishnan met with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin on Tuesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Thursday.