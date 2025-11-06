Singapore cannot alter course of Israel-Hamas war, but can help in tangible ways: Vivian Balakrishnan
Leaders on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides are still deeply cautious with the first phase of the ceasefire deal, says Dr Balakrishnan.
TEL AVIV: Singapore cannot alter the trajectory of the war between Israel and Hamas, or reshape the Middle East's geopolitical landscape, but it can help in ways that are far from just symbolic, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
“We can be helpful, we can be constructive. We can maintain our relationships between them, but do not ever think that we are determinative of outcomes,” he said on Thursday (Nov 6) during a media interview at the conclusion of his four-day visit to the Palestinian Territories and Israel.
“While we cannot alter the course of history, we can do good if we can save lives with humanitarian assistance, or medical assistance, or supplies, medical supplies, food,” he said. “That is not symbolic, that's real.”
During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan witnessed Singapore's US$500,000 donation to the World Food Programme on Tuesday, supporting food assistance for Gaza civilians. He also announced two new capacity-building courses for Palestinians.
“What we're doing is real, it is good and it is appreciated. But is this a complete solution? No, it is not,” he said.
“A complete solution needs real negotiations between all the stakeholders, reconciliation, a commitment to peace, a commitment to not resort to violence, and the commitment to a long-term, shared future.”
His visit comes on the heels of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which included the release of hostages.
Dr Balakrishnan met with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin on Tuesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Thursday.
"LONG AND TORTURED ROAD" AFTER CEASEFIRE
Asked about prospects for the ceasefire deal, Dr Balakrishnan said leaders on both sides remain deeply cautious.
“This thing has gone on for so long that they almost dare not hope,” he said, describing a "long and tortured road" ahead.
Dr Balakrishnan highlighted several contentious issues that could complicate the peace process, including a potential UN Security Council resolution reportedly drafted by the United States. The proposed resolution would establish a two-year mandate for a Gaza transitional governance body and an international stabilisation force.
“I've been speaking to some of the people involved. The specific provisions in that Security Council resolution are contentious and will be very complicated in their own right,” he said.
Questions remain about peacekeeping forces, disarmament, arrangements to keep combatants separated and ensuring unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.
“All this is even before you talk about reconstruction,” said Dr Balakrishnan. "This is obviously going to be essential, because frankly, I doubt there is very much left intact in Gaza."
SINGAPORE ENJOYS TRUST FROM BOTH SIDES
Despite being 8,000km away, Singapore enjoys credibility and goodwill, and is trusted by both Israelis and Palestinians, Dr Balakrishnan said.
Singapore's relationship with Israel dates back nearly 60 years, when Israeli advisers helped establish the Singapore Armed Forces.
For Palestinians, Singapore's success in building a multiracial and multireligious society without natural resources offers inspiration for what peaceful coexistence can achieve.
“The fact that we have made a success of a united, diverse society without natural resources, this has been a point of fascination for both the Palestinians and the Israelis,” he said. “It has got to do with also showing that there is a better and more peaceful future possible.”
“We make common cause and we are better off because we support each other rather than resort to violence, disrespect, discourtesy with each other.,” he said.
Another reason Palestinians also welcome Singapore is because it has “made no secret that we also have a relationship with Israel”.
“We take a long-term perspective and we maintain honest relationships … even the fact that we have a good, functional relationship with Israel, they also view that as useful,” he said.
“Although I would never say that we are going to be transmitters of their messages, because they have their own ways; nevertheless, their view is that what we think, what we say, how we vote at the UN and our actions that we take are relevant to them."
WHAT CAN SINGAPORE YOUTHS DO?
Dr Balakrishnan urged young Singaporeans to build genuine relationships with diverse Middle Eastern voices rather than seek echo chambers.
“Do not just talk to people who agree with you; have honest, polite conversations,” he said. “We will not only arrive at a more nuanced and accurate assessment of the situation, but also be more focused on trying to do good in our own small way.”
He expressed hope that the region will stabilise enough for Singapore to lift travel advisories, enabling young Singaporeans to meet Israelis and Palestinians and "truly build relationships".
Dr Balakrishnan said that the last two years have brought unimaginable suffering to the region.
“The images are horrendous, and anyone with a heart must bleed and must shed tears, so that's only natural,” he said.
“But we have to go beyond that … What can we do to help in our own small way? What can we do to reduce the probability of this continuing or recurring? And especially reflecting on ourselves (to) make sure we never end up in a situation like this.”
For diplomats confronting such challenges, pessimism is not an option, he added.
"You have to keep finding and even when disappointments occur, roadblocks occur, keep finding another channel, another avenue, another way to be helpful," Dr Balakrishnan said.
"From a medical perspective, if I save one life at a time, it is still worth doing."
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has invited his Palestinian counterpart, Dr Mohammad Mustafa, to make an official visit to Singapore. The invitation was conveyed by Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, during his visit to Ramallah. Aslam Shah reports from Ramallah.