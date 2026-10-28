PM Wong, Prabowo committed to ‘do what is necessary’ to tackle bilateral issues, including haze: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan confirmed on Wednesday (Oct 28) that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have communicated and set the political commitment to do whatever is needed to tackle bilateral challenges, including the haze issue.

"Communication has occurred at the highest level between my prime minister and President Prabowo,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

“And so you know, it sets the political commitment on both sides to do what is necessary, and now we'll have to implement those plans, execute that commitment," he added.

He did not give further details on what was discussed between both leaders.

Dr Balakrishnan was speaking to Singapore media following the conclusion of a two-day official visit to the Indonesian capital.

During his visit, he had met with Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Arrmanatha Nasir on Tuesday and announced a joint task force to coordinate investigations into errant companies by sharing information and cross-border evidence.

Singapore and Indonesia also announced a new hotline to handle any differences in bilateral issues.

Tackling the haze issue is a “top national priority” for Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto, said Mr Arrmanatha on Tuesday.

“No border should shield those who profit from burning our forests,” he said.

When asked about the gas contracts issue and how Indonesia and Singapore reached a consensus during his visit, Dr Balakrishnan said Singaporean and Indonesian ministers share a common commitment to the "sanctity of contract".

On Oct 24, Indonesia began reducing natural gas exports to Singapore to divert more supplies to domestic electricity needs.

These cuts are within contractual limits, said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia on Oct 26.

Speaking at a convention by the People’s Action Party on Sunday, Mr Wong said Singapore expects all parties who have signed commercial contracts for gas supplies to “honour their commitments”, adding that Singapore’s gas importer will take the steps needed to protect its rights and interests.

Dr Balakrishnan said on Wednesday: "All sides understand that there is a reason why signatures and contractual obligations matter … it goes to the credibility and the competitiveness of the economies on both sides."

"Look at actions, not just at words … Contracts mean something, and the sanctity of contract is upheld. That's important."