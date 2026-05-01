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Vivian Balakrishnan to meet Gulf leaders on working visit to Middle East
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Singapore

Vivian Balakrishnan to meet Gulf leaders on working visit to Middle East

Singapore's minister for foreign affairs will be visiting the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar from May 2 to May 5.

Vivian Balakrishnan to meet Gulf leaders on working visit to Middle East

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan speaks to Reuters during an interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore, on Mar 23, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

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01 May 2026 07:37PM
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SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit the Middle East from May 2 to May 5 to reaffirm Singapore’s solidarity with its Gulf partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (May 1).

In a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Dr Balakrishnan will meet his counterparts and other Gulf leaders, and exchange views on the situation in the Middle East. 

He will also express appreciation for their assistance in ensuring the safety and well-being of Singaporeans in the region, MFA said in its press statement.

This included the Gulf countries' help in mounting repatriation flights in March to bring Singapore citizens home, following mass flight cancellations in response to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Dr Balakrishnan will be discussing the importance of de-escalation, a durable political settlement and the upholding of international law, including ensuring safe and unimpeded transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz, MFA added.

Dr Balakrishnan previously said in April that Singapore would not negotiate for safe passage through the strait, adding that to do so would undermine fundamental principles of international law.

"Freedom of navigation is a right, and not a privilege for ships and planes, and this is of profound importance to Singapore," he said then.

Dr Balakrishnan had also said that the government has been closely monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the Maritime and Port Authority remains in close contact with shipowners and operators of Singapore-flagged vessels in the region.

Other topics during Dr Balakrishnan's trip include strengthening bilateral cooperation with the four countries in areas such as energy security, supply chain resilience and trade and investment linkages, the ministry said.

The minister will be accompanied by officials from MFA, it added.

Dr Balakrishnan's visit comes amid a fragile ceasefire in the US-Iran conflict.

The US imposed a blockade on Iran's ports two weeks ago, while the Islamic republic has maintained its hold over the strategic Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Middle East war at the end of February.

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Source: CNA/rk(ss)

Related Topics

Vivian Balakrishnan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Middle East UAE Qatar Oman Saudi Arabia
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