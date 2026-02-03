Closure of heritage eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman not due to high rent: MND

SINGAPORE: The closure of heritage nasi padang eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman last month was not due to high rent, Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi said in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 3), adding that the government carefully monitors retail rents across Singapore.

The Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development told the House: “It was reported in the media that a representative from the family recently clarified that the closure was not related to rental issues, and we should not wrongly conclude that this was due to high rental."

Dr Syed Harun was responding to questions on the increases in shop rental charges in heritage precincts, on behalf of the Ministry of National Development (MND).

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Jan 31 that median rents rose in the past two years by about 2 per cent a year in Kampong Glam, 2.5 per cent in Little India and 1 per cent in Chinatown.

These increases were comparable with rental growth for conventional retail space in the central area of around 2 per cent a year, and "significantly below" nominal GDP growth of around 6.7 per cent a year over the same period, URA added.

Warong Nasi Pariaman, first established in 1948 at Kandahar Street by Haji Isrin from the West Sumatran city of Pariaman, had been a constant fixture of the Kampong Glam area.

It was also reportedly Singapore's oldest nasi padang stall before its closure.