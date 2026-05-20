Wildlife charity ACRES doubles sanctuary space as animal rescues hit record high
The charity plans to expand even further – up to four times its original size – in the coming years to care for a growing number of injured, abandoned and illegally traded animals.
SINGAPORE: The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) is more than doubling the size of its land area – a move aimed at giving injured, abandoned and illegally traded animals a better chance at recovery and survival.
The expansion comes as demand for its services continues to rise.
Last year, the wildlife rescue charity handled a record 3,838 rescue cases, up from 3,537 in 2024.
Its sanctuary in Sungei Tengah spans about 5,000sqm – roughly three-quarters the size of a football field. By July, that footprint will have doubled.
“With our current space, it’s a bit limited to what we can do in terms of native wildlife rehabilitation. But with the new extension area, we have much bigger enclosures and it opens up new possibilities,” said ACRES CEO Kalaivanan Balakrishnan.
ACRES plans to expand its sanctuary even further – up to four times its original size – in the coming years.
It was given the green light in 2024 to expand, after most of its land was poisoned by a contractor it had engaged for construction works around 2007.
BIGGER HOME
The charity is looking to raise S$2.5 million (US$1.95 million) to help fund the effort as it marks its 25th anniversary this year.
“We really need a lot more money to not just fund our expansion efforts and improve the welfare of the animals, but also for our daily operational expenditures as well staff salaries and food for the animals,” said Mr Kalaivanan.
Among the residents benefitting from the expanded space is Bayshore, a white-bellied sea eagle that had been found entering homes in the estate it is named after.
Rescuers suspect the bird may once have been illegally kept as a pet.
“His behaviour is not wild at all,” said Mr Balakrishnan. “We have also done some tests and shown that he's not able to survive in the wild.”
For now, Bayshore is being cared for at ACRES and has recently moved into a much larger aviary.
ACRES will determine if the sea eagle can be rehabilitated and sent back to the wild, said Mr Kalaivanan.
“But in the event that it's not possible, he will have to call ACRES his permanent home.”
Its new enclosure is about twice as tall as the previous one, giving the eagle more room to fly and strengthen its flight muscles while under care.
ACRES said such efforts improve the chances of rehabilitation for animals that may eventually be fit for release.
Mr Kalaivanan said the larger spaces will allow ACRES to better care for sensitive and endangered native species, including mousedeers and leopard cats.
“In the past, we have rescued them for short-term care, and sometimes they are confined in small enclosures,” he said.
“Now, we have the opportunity to keep them in a bigger enclosure where we can observe them better and make sure they are really ready before their release.”
As the National Parks Board (NParks) considers sterilisation to control the otter population, ACRES said these larger and better enclosures could also serve as a space for post-sterilisation care.
"These are some of the areas where I think NGOs (non-governmental organisations) like us can collaborate with the government agencies as well," he said.
RISING DEMAND FOR RESCUES
This comes as the need for the charity's services has risen over the years.
There were about 16,400 animal rescue calls to the ACRES hotline last year, up from around 15,200 in 2024.
Mr Kalaivanan said the rising numbers reflect increasing public awareness about wildlife rescue.
“At the same time, I do think there's a lot more developments happening in recent years,” he added.
“That will translate to more animals going into urban areas where they're more easily sighted, whether they're injured or whether they're just in the wrong place. The need to help the animal comes in.”
The sanctuary now houses animals from across the world, including snakes, turtles, lizards, birds and small mammals.
Some were seized from the illegal exotic pet trade and have no way to return to their native habitats.
Among them are sulcata tortoises, which now roam in enclosures about 20 times larger than before.
FIGHTING ILLEGAL WILDLIFE TRADE
ACRES hopes these stories will educate visitors about the impact of wildlife trafficking.
Its new premises feature walk-in enclosures that offer a closer and more immersive experience with rescued animals.
“It will be a really effective way to engage the public, to tell them about the illegal wildlife trade and how these animals actually suffer from the smuggling,” said Mr Kalaivanan.
In some cases, animals do make the journey home.
Since 2001, ACRES has repatriated close to 70 animals overseas, though the process is costly and requires cross-border coordination.
The charity is currently hoping to send 30 endangered pig-nosed turtles back to Indonesia – an operation expected to cost at least S$40,000.