52 motorists caught for queue cutting, other traffic offences during June school holidays

SINGAPORE: A total of 52 motorists were caught at Woodlands Checkpoint over the June school holidays for traffic offences and dangerous road behaviour, including queue cutting, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Jul 8).

At departure, 45 motorists were detected committing offences such as crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, stopping in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience, as well as queue cutting, ICA said.

Of these, 34 vehicles were directed to make a U-turn and re-queue.

Eleven drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were issued entry bans into Singapore for offences including crossing double white lines and queue-cutting.

ICA said that it referred 27 of the 45 errant motorists to the traffic police for further action.

At arrival, seven motorists were caught queue-cutting and crossing double white lines.

Three of them, who were driving foreign-registered vehicles, received an entry ban and were turned around, while four drivers were referred to the traffic police.

CNA understands that the figures from the June school holiday enforcement do not include those from the Vesak Day long weekend enforcement operations.

ICA said it will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who violate traffic laws and compromise the safety of other motorists.

"We seek travellers’ continued patience and understanding, and to cooperate with our officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints, to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all," it added.