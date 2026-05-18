Construction worker dies after concrete falls on him at Cross Island Line worksite

SINGAPORE: A construction worker died last Thursday (May 14) after a piece of concrete fell on him at an MRT station worksite for the upcoming Cross Island Line.

The incident occurred at about 1.30pm at the worksite of CR14, the upcoming Turf City station along Turf Club Road.

In response to queries from CNA, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday it happened at an area where an excavator was removing concrete under a concrete deck.

"The deceased’s role was to guide the excavator operator and keep a lookout to prevent others from entering the work zone," LTA added.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told CNA that the victim, 23, had been tasked as a banksman and was struck by a temporary concrete section during the hacking process. A banksman directs the movement of large vehicles, cranes and heavy machinery.

Paramedics were immediately activated, but the worker died at the scene. He was employed by Koh Kock Leong Construction.