GE2025: WP unveils third batch of potential candidates, including senior counsel Harpreet Singh

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party on Saturday (Apr 19) unveiled three new potential candidates that it intends to field in the upcoming General Election on May 3.

Introduced by party secretary-general Pritam Singh and chair Sylvia Lim at a press conference, they are Mr Harpreet Singh Nehal, Mr Sufyan Mikhail Putra Mohd Kamil and Mr Jasper Kuan Hon Whye.

The opposition party has thus far announced 11 new candidates including former diplomat Eileen Chong Pei Shan and Institute of Mental Health senior psychologist Ong Lue Ping.

The WP also released a 122-page manifesto at a press conference on Thursday where they announced the first batch of new faces.

HARPREET SINGH NEHAL

Mr Singh, 59, is a managing partner of law firm Audent Chambers, a position he has held since 2019. He is also a Senior Counsel, and holds a Master of Laws from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Laws from the National University of Singapore.

Mr Singh, who is the father of four children aged 22 to 29, also sits on Harvard Law School’s Leadership Council of Asia.

According to the party, he has been involved in the WP since around 2021, first assisting at Meet-the-People Sessions in Serangoon. Since August 2023, he has been active in house visits and sales of the party's newsletter, Hammer.

SUFYAN MIKHAIL PUTRA MOHD KAMIL

Mr Sufyan, 33, is a former associate director of a community-based law firm, specialising in areas including conveyancing and corporate law.

He resigned from his position due to the firm’s non-partisan policy in order to contest the elections, according to his bio posted on the party’s website.

Mr Sufyan, who is married, has been a case writer at Meet-the-People sessions in the Kaki Bukit ward of Aljunied GRC since May 2024.

He is also a member of the party’s policy team and has contributed to analysing bills and assisted with parliamentary work for the Budget 2025 and Committee of Supply debates.

He has been actively involved in house visits in the Punggol area, the party said.

JASPER KUAN HON WHYE

Mr Kuan, 47, is the Asia Pacific product lead for dispute solutions at Visa Worldwide. He began his career as a teacher at Catholic High School, before joining OCBC six years later where he led the launch of FRANK by OCBC, a banking product designed for young adults.

Mr Kuan began volunteering in Hougang after the 2020 General Election, assisting with Meet-the-People sessions.

He served as Secretariat Assistant and Legislative Assistant to Hougang MP Dennis Tan from 2021 to 2024.

He is also a father of three children.