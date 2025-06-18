Workers’ Party co-opts new MPs into its Central Executive Committee

SINGAPORE: Four of the Workers' Party's new parliamentarians, including two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP), were co-opted into the party's top decision-making body, following a meeting on Tuesday (Jun 17).

WP on Wednesday announced its new Central Executive Committee (CEC) members - Members of Parliament (MP) Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik and Kenneth Tiong, as well as NCMPs Andre Low and Eileen Chong.

Mr Abdul Muhaimin has been appointed as its deputy organising secretary and Mr Tiong as its deputy treasurer, the opposition party said.

Mr Low has been appointed deputy head of its media team, while Ms Chong has been named youth wing president, the party added. They will take up the two NCMP seats in Singapore’s 15th parliament, when the first session commences on Sep 5.

Ms Chong will take over the position of youth wing president from Associate Professor and MP Jamus Lim, who will continue be the party's deputy head of policy research.

“We wish to extend our appreciation to Dr Jamus Lim for his contributions to the development of our youth wing, who will be handing over the leadership of the youth wing to Ms Eileen Chong,” said WP.

The party's fifth new parliamentarian, Mr Fadli Fawzi, was already part of the CEC as deputy organising secretary.

There are no other changes to the appointments held by other CEC members, the party said, adding that it will continue to be led by secretary-general Pritam Singh and chairperson Sylvia Lim. They retained their leadership posts at a party conference in June last year.

“The Workers’ Party is confident that our new CEC members will play a vital role, as we continue to serve Singaporeans and working for Singapore.”