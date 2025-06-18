Workers’ Party co-opts new MPs into its Central Executive Committee
Four of the WP's new parliamentarians - MPs Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik and Kenneth Tiong, as well as NCMPs Andre Low and Eileen Chong - have been co-opted into its CEC.
SINGAPORE: Four of the Workers' Party's new parliamentarians, including two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP), were co-opted into the party's top decision-making body, following a meeting on Tuesday (Jun 17).
WP on Wednesday announced its new Central Executive Committee (CEC) members - Members of Parliament (MP) Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik and Kenneth Tiong, as well as NCMPs Andre Low and Eileen Chong.
Mr Abdul Muhaimin has been appointed as its deputy organising secretary and Mr Tiong as its deputy treasurer, the opposition party said.
Mr Low has been appointed deputy head of its media team, while Ms Chong has been named youth wing president, the party added. They will take up the two NCMP seats in Singapore’s 15th parliament, when the first session commences on Sep 5.
Ms Chong will take over the position of youth wing president from Associate Professor and MP Jamus Lim, who will continue be the party's deputy head of policy research.
“We wish to extend our appreciation to Dr Jamus Lim for his contributions to the development of our youth wing, who will be handing over the leadership of the youth wing to Ms Eileen Chong,” said WP.
The party's fifth new parliamentarian, Mr Fadli Fawzi, was already part of the CEC as deputy organising secretary.
There are no other changes to the appointments held by other CEC members, the party said, adding that it will continue to be led by secretary-general Pritam Singh and chairperson Sylvia Lim. They retained their leadership posts at a party conference in June last year.
“The Workers’ Party is confident that our new CEC members will play a vital role, as we continue to serve Singaporeans and working for Singapore.”
Workers' Party Central Executive Committee
-
Secretary-General: Pritam Singh
-
Chairperson: Sylvia Lim
-
Vice Chairperson: Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap
-
Treasurer: He Ting Ru
-
Deputy Treasurers: Nathaniel Koh, Kenneth Tiong
-
Organising Secretary: Dennis Tan Lip Fong
-
Deputy Organising Secretaries:
-
Ang Boon Yaw
-
Foo Seck Guan Kenneth
-
Tan Kong Soon
-
Fadli Fawzi
-
Abdul Muhaimin Bin Abdul Malik
-
-
Head, Media Team: Chua Kheng Wee Louis
-
Deputy Heads, Media Team: Lee Li Lian, Andre Low
-
Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam
-
Deputy Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim
-
Youth Wing President: Eileen Chong
-
Committee Member: Low Thia Khiang
WP won 10 seats in total at the recent General Election.
Mr Abdul Muhaimin and Mr Tiong were fielded as new candidates in Sengkang GRC and Aljunied GRC respectively, with the party retaining both constituencies.
Mr Low contested in Jalan Kayu SMC, which saw the closest fight in the election, and received the highest percentage of votes among the unelected opposition candidates.
Ms Chong contested in Tampines GRC as part of the WP's five-member team, which received the second-highest percentage of votes among the unelected opposition candidates.
NCMP seats are typically offered to the best-performing losing opposition candidates if the number of elected opposition candidates falls short of 12.