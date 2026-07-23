7 work-related traffic fatalities in first half of 2026, exceeding 2025 total

SINGAPORE: Work-related traffic fatalities in Singapore have exceeded last year's total, with platform workers accounting for more than half the deaths so far this year.



To address the issue, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has established a platform worker safety workgroup together with the labour movement and platform operators, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said on Thursday (Jul 23).

Speaking at the Singapore Workplace Safety and Health Conference 2026, Mr Dinesh said that there were seven work-related traffic fatalities in the first half of this year, surpassing the total recorded throughout 2025.

Four of the deaths involved platform workers, compared with two in the whole of last year, he added.

"This is deeply concerning," Mr Dinesh said, noting that many platform workers already face greater risks because they spend extended periods on the roads.

He added: "In some cases, the accidents were caused not by the workers themselves, but by the actions of other road users."