WP chief Pritam Singh stresses 'critical' importance of robust checks and balances in party's New Year’s message

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh said on Wednesday (Dec 31) that the need for robust checks and balances in Singapore has “never been more critical”, as he warned of growing pressures on workers amid rapid technological and economic change.

“We live in an era of unprecedented disruption,” said Mr Singh in the party’s New Year’s message, noting how artificial intelligence’s rapid advancement was bringing both opportunity and risk to many of Singapore’s workers.

“In such times, the government must not only be efficient but also fair,” he said, adding that Singaporean workers and families were dealing with cost-of-living issues, job insecurities and social realities which require policy empathy.

The WP will continue to defend the rights of workers and all Singaporeans, said Mr Singh.

“We believe that true security is found in a society that trusts its people with information and genuine dialogue,” he added.

“We will continue to call for institutional safeguards, such as parliamentary select committees for each ministry and a Freedom of Information Act, to ensure that the governance of our country remains transparent and accountable to the people it serves.”