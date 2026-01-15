WP 'better off' taking up PM Wong's invitation to name new Leader of the Opposition, say analysts who cite four possible candidates

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s invitation for the Workers’ Party (WP) to name a different member as the new Leader of the Opposition places the ball back in its court, and it would be in WP's best interest not to reject the offer and leave the position vacant, said political analysts.

Four names have emerged among analysts as potential successors: Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, Hougang MP Dennis Tan, and Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim.

In his letter to the WP Central Executive Committee on Thursday (Jan 15), Mr Wong said the party’s nominee must be an elected MP who “should not have been implicated in the earlier findings of the Committee of Privileges” regarding ex-MP Raeesah Khan’s lie to parliament and “must be able to meet the high standards expected of this office”.

While it is not mandatory for the WP to nominate someone, it would be better off taking up Mr Wong’s offer due to the resources and opportunities the Leader of the Opposition position brings in parliament, said analysts.

National University of Singapore associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian said that parliament will still function and WP MPs will still speak up and vote in the House, even without a Leader of the Opposition.

“Remember, the Singapore parliament did not have a Leader of the Opposition until very recently and it continued to debate and pass laws,” he said.

Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser, an adjunct principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said that if the WP does not pick a nominee, it would send a signal that the party still acknowledges Mr Pritam Singh as their leader and maintains “that he is innocent”.

Likewise, independent political analyst Dr Felix Tan said that the WP can indeed choose to leave the seat vacant, which would indicate that they believe that the WP and Pritam Singh are still valued highly and that this is “a clear demonstration of partisan politics”.

WP chair Sylvia Lim had on Wednesday called the motion a "party political exercise".

But doing so “might lead to a missed opportunity to continue the good work that the Leader of the Opposition has done prior to this entire fiasco”, added Dr Tan.