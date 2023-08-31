Claims of 'disappearing ink' used in X-stamp for Presidential Election untrue, says ELD

SINGAPORE: The marks made by the X-stamp, to be used on the ballot paper for Friday's (Sep 1) Presidential Election, are permanent, said the Elections Department (ELD).

The statement on Thursday was issued in response to false news resurfacing online that the new X-stamp provided for voting has been "treated with disappearing ink".

"ELD would like to state categorically that this is not true," said the department.

The ink used in the X-stamp is oil-based, and is water- and temperature-resistant.

The stamp was introduced last month as a replacement for the X-pen, which was used in GE2020. ELD had said some voters mistook the X-pen to be an actual pen and tried to write a cross with it.

For Friday's poll, it is not compulsory for voters to use the X-stamp. They may bring their own pens to mark the ballot papers.

"ELD is committed to ensuring voting security and secrecy, and has put in place rigorous controls at every step of the voting process to ensure this."