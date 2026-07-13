A*STAR launches S$150m study on adolescent health and development

SINGAPORE: The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) will launch a five-year, S$150 million (US$115.9 million) initiative to study youths aged 10 to 24, covering sleep, early childhood development and digital media use.

Announcing the initiative on Monday (Jul 13), the agency said it would work with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and other partners to study about 5,000 adolescents to generate Singapore-specific evidence on youth development.

Most existing research on adolescence is based on Western populations, limiting its relevance to Asian societies where cultural norms shape youth experiences differently, said researchers from A*STAR's Institute for Human Development and Potential.

While the first 1,000 days of life are a critical window for development of the body, brain and immune system, adolescence marks a crucial "second window of opportunity", they said.

The study comes amid growing public concerns over youth mental health, lifestyle and digital habits, A*STAR said on Monday. “It seeks to address the lack of longitudinal evidence in Singapore and Asia to guide policies, programmes and interventions.”

Gaps remain in understanding adolescent development, particularly how early life experiences and social changes shape outcomes over time, the researchers said.

AREAS OF STUDY

The initiative will examine adolescent brains, bodies and lifestyles, looking at how physical health, cognitive development, sleep, physical activity, nutrition and digital behaviours interact during this stage.

The findings will inform preventive health strategies, including approaches to obesity and metabolic health.

It will also study social and psychological development and how early life experiences influence adolescent outcomes. Researchers will investigate how families, peers and policies shape resilience, mental health and academic performance, and identify youths who may benefit from early, targeted support.

The study will also explore how changing early childhood experiences and family environments shape the health and developmental trajectories of youths.

The initiative will also cover digital and urban environments, examining how digital media use affects their well-being, identity formation and social relationships, while identifying factors that reduce harm.

Researchers will also study how green spaces, urban design, climate exposure and environmental quality influence physical and mental well-being.

The findings will be used to develop and test practical, evidence-based interventions reflecting the environments in which youths live, learn and interact.