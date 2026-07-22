Zaqy Mohamad co-opted into PAP top decision-making body, replaces Faishal
Apart from entering the party's central executive committee (CEC), Mr Zaqy will also replace Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim as chairperson of the PAP's Malay affairs bureau.
SINGAPORE: Mr Zaqy Mohamed, the newly appointed acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs, has been co-opted into the People's Action Party's (PAP) central executive committee (CEC), the party said on Wednesday (Jul 22).
The CEC is the party's top decision-making body.
Mr Zaqy, who is also senior minister of state for defence, will fill the spot vacated by Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim. The former acting minister for Muslim affairs resigned from the party and all his political roles on Monday.
He resigned following interactions with a woman that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described as falling short of standards required of a political office holder and Member of Parliament.
The PAP CEC is as follows:
Chairman: Desmond Lee
Vice chairman: Masagos Zulkifli
Secretary-general: Lawrence Wong
Assistant secretaries-general: Chan Chun Sing
Treasurer: Ong Ye Kung
Assistant treasurer: Chee Hong Tat
Organising secretaries: Grace Fu, Edwin Tong
Members: Desmond Choo, Indranee Rajah, K Shanmugam, Lam Pin Min, Lee Hsien Loong, Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann, Tan See Leng, Vivian Balakrishnan, Zaqy Mohamad
Mr Zaqy will also replace Assoc Prof Faishal as the chairperson of the PAP's Malay affairs bureau, said the party.
The HQ Executive Committee:
Chair, HQ Executive Committee: Chan Chun Sing
Assistant Organising Secretaries: Alex Yam, Desmond Tan Kok Ming, Low Yen Ling, Tan Kiat How
Chair, PAP Seniors Group: Tan See Leng
Chair, PAP Malay Affairs Bureau: Zaqy Mohamad
Chair, PAP Women’s Wing: Sim Ann
Chair, Young PAP: Alvin Tan
Chair, PAP Mental Health Group: Janil Puthucheary
Chair, PAP Policy Forum Council: Chee Hong Tat
Chair, PAP Climate Action Group: Koh Poh Koon
In Wednesday's statement, the CEC thanked Assoc Prof Faishal for his contributions to the party and Singapore.
Speaking to reporters on Monday after taking over as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Mr Zaqy said: "I’m sorry that this has happened, but I can assure the community that I will continue to engage and better understand the needs of the Muslim community."
He added that he will work closely with volunteers and community partners to champion programmes for the community.
He also acknowledged that many in the Muslim community were disappointed and saddened.