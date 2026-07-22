Zaqy Mohamad co-opted into PAP top decision-making body, replaces Faishal

SINGAPORE: Mr Zaqy Mohamed, the newly appointed acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs, has been co-opted into the People's Action Party's (PAP) central executive committee (CEC), the party said on Wednesday (Jul 22).



The CEC is the party's top decision-making body.

Mr Zaqy, who is also senior minister of state for defence, will fill the spot vacated by Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim. The former acting minister for Muslim affairs resigned from the party and all his political roles on Monday.



He resigned following interactions with a woman that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described as falling short of standards required of a political office holder and Member of Parliament.

The PAP CEC is as follows:

Chairman: Desmond Lee

Vice chairman: Masagos Zulkifli

Secretary-general: Lawrence Wong

Assistant secretaries-general: Chan Chun Sing

Treasurer: Ong Ye Kung

Assistant treasurer: Chee Hong Tat

Organising secretaries: Grace Fu, Edwin Tong

Members: Desmond Choo, Indranee Rajah, K Shanmugam, Lam Pin Min, Lee Hsien Loong, Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann, Tan See Leng, Vivian Balakrishnan, Zaqy Mohamad