Soon siblings strike ASEAN Para Games gold again on last day of competition for Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Soon siblings added to their impressive medal collection at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games on Thursday (Jun 8) as Team Singapore wrapped up its campaign in Cambodia.

Sophie Soon won her third event and Colin Soon his fourth title as they both set new Games and national records en route to a combined seven golds at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Aquatic Center.

Sophie's victory came in the women's 50m freestyle S13 with a time of 33.26 seconds while her brother won the men's 50m freestyle S13 with a time of 27.02 seconds.

Sophie had earlier claimed the women's 100m breaststroke SB13 and 100m butterfly S13 golds, breaking the national record in the latter.

Colin, meanwhile, also took gold in the men's 100m breaststroke SB13, 50m breaststroke SB14 and 100m freestyle S13, rewriting the Games records in all three events.