Gan Ching Hwee claims Asian Games silver in 800m freestyle for third medal in Japan

SINGAPORE: Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee clinched a silver medal in the women’s 800m freestyle final on Friday (Sep 25), winning her third medal for Singapore at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

She clocked a time of 8min 26.25sec, smashing her own national record by more than three seconds.

China's Li Bingjie won gold in 8min 24.02sec, while Japan's Ichika Kajimoto took bronze in 8min 27.37sec.

The 23-year-old stunned the field by seizing the lead from the start, and maintaining an advantage over favourite Li for much of the race.

It was not until after the 700m mark of the race that Li went into the lead and widened the gap over Gan.