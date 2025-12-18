Singapore’s Avvir Tham picks up 3m springboard silver, a day after striking SEA Games gold
Teammate Max Lee took bronze in the event.
BANGKOK: Singapore's Avvir Tham followed up his historic diving gold with a silver in men's 3m springboard finals on Thursday (Dec 18).
At Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus' Aquatic Center, the Singaporean diver finished behind Thailand's Chawanwat Juntaphadawon (378.30), while compatriot Max Lee took the bronze (366.00).
Tham scored 376.55.
At the last edition of the Games, 21-year-old Tham secured bronze in the event.
On Wednesday, he became Singapore's first men's diver to win SEA Games gold in six decades.
In the men's 1m springboard final, Tham registered a personal best score of 370.35, ahead of Chawanwat and Malaysia's Yong Rui Jie. Lee finished fourth, with a personal best score of 319.35.
The last Singaporean to win gold was Hui Peng Seng at the 1965 Games, then known as the South East Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games.
Tham clinched silver in the same event at the 2022 Games.
Tham's gold was Singapore's first diving gold since 2017.
Ashlee Tan and Fong Kay Yian, who had initially taken silver, were upgraded to gold at the Kuala Lumpur Games after Wendy Ng, one half of Malaysia's winning duo, failed a doping test.
