Singapore’s Avvir Tham picks up 3m springboard silver, a day after striking SEA Games gold

At the last edition of the Games, 21-year-old Tham secured bronze in the event.

On Wednesday, he became Singapore's first men's diver to win SEA Games gold in six decades.

In the men's 1m springboard final, Tham registered a personal best score of 370.35, ahead of Chawanwat and Malaysia's Yong Rui Jie. Lee finished fourth, with a personal best score of 319.35.