Belgium through to World Cup last 16 with dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal

SEATTLE, July 1 : Belgium booked their place in the World Cup Round of 16 with a dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal on Wednesday, scoring two late goals to force extra time before Youri Tielemans converted a penalty in the 125th minute.

• Tielemans scored the winner from the spot after being fouled in the box.

• Habib Diarra tapped in after Ismaila Sarr's header hit the post to give Senegal a deserved lead in the 25th minute.

• Sarr smashed the ball past Thibaut Courtois to double the lead in the 51st minute.

• Substitute Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute before captain Tielemans equalised less than three minutes later to force extra time.

• Belgium play the winner of Wednesday's later game between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Seattle on July 6 for a place in the quarter-finals.