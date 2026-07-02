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Belgium through to World Cup last 16 with dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal
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Belgium through to World Cup last 16 with dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal

Belgium through to World Cup last 16 with dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Belgium's Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their third goal with Nicolas Raskin REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Belgium through to World Cup last 16 with dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their first goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Belgium through to World Cup last 16 with dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Belgium through to World Cup last 16 with dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Fans gather in Brussels - Brussels, Belgium - July 1, 2026 Belgium fans celebrate after Youri Tielemans scores their second goal as they watch the match in Brussels REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium through to World Cup last 16 with dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Senegal's Habib Diarra celebrates scoring their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin
02 Jul 2026 06:54AM
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SEATTLE, July 1 : Belgium booked their place in the World Cup Round of 16 with a dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal on Wednesday, scoring two late goals to force extra time before Youri Tielemans converted a penalty in the 125th minute.

• Tielemans scored the winner from the spot after being fouled in the box.

• Habib Diarra tapped in after Ismaila Sarr's header hit the post to give Senegal a deserved lead in the 25th minute.

• Sarr smashed the ball past Thibaut Courtois to double the lead in the 51st minute.

• Substitute Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute before captain Tielemans equalised less than three minutes later to force extra time.

• Belgium play the winner of Wednesday's later game between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Seattle on July 6 for a place in the quarter-finals.

Source: Reuters
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