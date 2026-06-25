Bosnia end Qatar’s World Cup dream, all but seal knockout berth

SEATTLE: Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their World Cup hopes alive thanks to a stunning goal from teenager Kerim Alajbegovic which powered them towards a tense 3-1 win over Qatar on Wednesday (Jun 24) and secured third place in Group B to eliminate their opponents.

The 18-year-old Alajbegovic broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, dancing past two tackles and firing an unstoppable shot past Mahmoud Abunada from the edge of the box, sending the thousands of Bosnian fans in the stadium wild.

Bosnia scored again five minutes later when a cross from captain Edin Dzeko, on his 150th international appearance, bounced off a defender and spun into the net.

The European side were well on top and Dzeko rattled the post before Hassan Al-Haydos halved the deficit to give Qatar hope three minutes before the break.

Qatar pushed for an equaliser but never really threatened before Bosnia substitute Ermin Mahmic scored 10 minutes from time to secure the win that puts his side on four points and in a good position to qualify as one of eight third-placed teams.

The Qataris finished bottom, though with their first World Cup point on their second tournament appearance, having also exited at the group stage in the 2022 finals which they hosted.