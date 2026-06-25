Bosnia's blend of youth and experience continues to surprise

SEATTLE, June 24 : Bosnia and Herzegovina, who surprised many people by qualifying for the World Cup by beating Wales and Italy, clinched a spot in the round of 32 by outclassing Qatar 3-1 on Wednesday.

Bosnia's mix of experienced players, led by veteran striker Edin Dzeko, and rising talent, epitomised by 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic, who scored the brilliant first goal against Qatar, is developing into an efficient team.

"We came here as complete underdogs," Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez told reporters. "We're trying to do something big and major, and this is now something that has come true."

The 40-year-old Dzeko's cross deflected off a Qatar defender into the net to give Bosnia a 2-0 lead and although Qatar pulled one goal back, 21-year-old Ermin Mahmic scored to seal the win.

Mahmic tore off his jersey in celebration to earn himself a yellow card but Barbarez was not concerned by that.

"We knew the bookings will be erased after the group stage, so that's fine to get a yellow card for such a momentous goal," he said.

Barbarez's staid demeanour did not reflect his excitement.

"When I am ecstatic, I keep calm. I don't jump or sing, but it will come to me in a bit, later tonight or in the morning," Barbarez said. "It's incredible. There is no word to describe my happiness right now."

Barbarez believes Bosnia have a bright future.

"We have a lot of young players, and I truly do believe that this national team has just begun, and that the next World Cup will be their true World Cup," he added.

If Bosnia make it through as one of the eight best third-placed teams, they will play the United States in Los Angeles.

"I think we are confident enough to face anyone," the coach said.