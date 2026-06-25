Logo
Logo

Sport

Bosnia's blend of youth and experience continues to surprise
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Bosnia's blend of youth and experience continues to surprise

Bosnia's blend of youth and experience continues to surprise
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Kerim Alajbegovic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bosnia's blend of youth and experience continues to surprise
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko celebrates their second goal, an own goal scored by Qatar's Sultan Albrake REUTERS/Carlos Barria
25 Jun 2026 07:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEATTLE, June 24 : Bosnia and Herzegovina, who surprised many people by qualifying for the World Cup by beating Wales and Italy, clinched a spot in the round of 32 by outclassing Qatar 3-1 on Wednesday. 

Bosnia's mix of experienced players, led by veteran striker Edin Dzeko, and rising talent, epitomised by 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic, who scored the brilliant first goal against Qatar, is developing into an efficient team. 

"We came here as complete underdogs," Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez told reporters. "We're trying to do something big and major, and this is now something that has come true."

The 40-year-old Dzeko's cross deflected off a Qatar defender into the net to give Bosnia a 2-0 lead and although Qatar pulled one goal back,  21-year-old Ermin Mahmic scored to seal the win. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Mahmic tore off his jersey in celebration to earn himself a yellow card but Barbarez was not concerned by that. 

"We knew the bookings will be erased after the group stage, so that's fine to get a yellow card for such a momentous goal," he said.

Barbarez's staid demeanour did not reflect his excitement.

"When I am ecstatic, I keep calm. I don't jump or sing, but it will come to me in a bit, later tonight or in the morning," Barbarez said. "It's incredible. There is no word to describe my happiness right now."

Barbarez believes Bosnia have a bright future.

"We have a lot of young players, and I truly do believe that this national team has just begun, and that the next World Cup will be their true World Cup," he added.

If Bosnia make it through as one of the eight best third-placed teams, they will play the United States in Los Angeles.

"I think we are confident enough to face anyone," the coach said. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement