Dembele's quickfire treble powers France to 4-1 World Cup win over second-string Norway

Norway pulled a goal back almost immediately through Thelo Aasgaard before Dembele became only the third France player to score a World Cup hat-trick – after Just Fontaine and Mbappe - by curling a low shot into the bottom corner in the 32nd.

It was the second-earliest hat-trick ever scored at a World Cup, behind Erich Probst who got three goals for Austria in 1954 against Czechoslovakia after 24 minutes.

Jorgen Strand Larsen blew a chance to get Norway back into the game early in the second half when his soft penalty was saved by Mike Maignan.

Winger Oscar Bobb forced Maignan into another save as the Scandinavians exposed some vulnerability in their opponents' back line before Desire Doue got France’s fourth with a header from a cross by substitute Bradley Barcola in the dying moments.

"This is a unique and important moment for me. But I preferred how I played against Senegal or against Iraq," Dembele claimed after his hat-trick, becoming only the fourth France player to do so at a World Cup.

"I think I was much more influential in those games, so I think we need to stay fully concentrated because we have important things ahead of us."

"He had a great game. It's good for us. It's great to have a player like that who can make the difference," France defender Maxence Lacroix said of Dembele.

His interchanging of positions with Michael Olise between the right wing and the number 10 role is proving a real headache for opponents, and France's attacking arsenal is frightening.

"Their front four is the best in the competition by far," said Norway coach Stale Solbakken.

Apart from Mbappe's strikes, France's other goals at this World Cup have all come from PSG players: Dembele, Doue and Bradley Barcola.

"That can only be positive," said assistant coach Guy Stephan, as France prepare to face a third-placed team in New Jersey in the last 32 next Tuesday.

"These are players who have not stopped winning things in the last two years. They can take players on, score goals, set up goals. It is a big plus for us."

By finishing top of Group I, France are likely to meet Sweden in the first knockout round of the tournament. As runners-up, Norway will play Ivory Coast.