Stylish Aston Villa win Europa League to end 30-year trophy drought

ISTANBUL: Aston Villa ended their 30-year trophy drought in style as spectacular goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia inspired a 3-0 win against Freiburg in the Europa League final on Wednesday (May 20).

Unai Emery's side took the lead late in the first half in Istanbul through Tielemans' thunderous volley.

Buendia increased Villa's advantage with a sublime curler seconds before the interval.

Morgan Rodgers' second-half goal finished off the outclassed Germans, sealing Villa's first silverware since the 1996 League Cup and their first major European prize for 44 years.

That famous European Cup final upset of Bayern Munich in 1982, secured by Peter Withe's goal in Rotterdam, has stood as the most iconic moment in Villa's 152-year history.

But Villa's current stars were determined to follow in the footsteps of the club's golden generation.

Now Tielemans, Buendia, John McGinn and company can share the rarified air previously reserved for Withe, Tony Morley, Dennis Mortimer, Nigel Spink and the rest of the Class of '82.

Fittingly, with Withe and Mortimer watching from the stands, Villa crushed Freiburg while wearing white shirts instead of their traditional claret and blue kit - just as they did against Bayern.