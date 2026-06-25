'Heat hazard' declared for F1's Austrian GP as Europe battles scorching weather

SPIELBERG: Formula 1 drivers will carry extra cooling gear for this week’s Austrian Grand Prix after “heat hazard” rules were activated as hot weather causes disruption across Europe.

It's the first time that F1's heat rules, introduced last year, have been used for a race in Europe.

A heat hazard applies when temperatures above 31°C are forecast for race day. It can get much hotter inside the cockpit. A forecast on the F1 website dated Wednesday (Jun 24) said the maximum temperature expected for Sunday's race was 32°C.

The declaration made Thursday by governing body the FIA means drivers either need to use cooling equipment or carry extra weight to ensure there's no competitive advantage from not using the equipment.

Drivers wear vests which pump cooling liquid through a network of tubes, linked to pumping equipment inside the car. Some drivers dislike wearing the equipment because they say it's uncomfortable or distracting.

The FIA started work on cooling technology for drivers after the Qatar Grand Prix in 2023 saw drivers require medical attention after feeling unwell in the heat.

Heat hazard rules were first used at the hot and humid Singapore Grand Prix last year and also for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.