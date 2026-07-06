FIFA have 'crossed a red line' in Balogun reprieve: UEFA

LAUSANNE: FIFA "crossed a red line" with the controversial decision to suspend US star Folarin Balogun's one-game ban for a year, European football's governing body UEFA said on Monday (Jul 6).

FIFA's ruling, which came after the intervention of Donald Trump, permits Balogun to play in the co-hosts' World Cup last 16 match with Belgium later on Monday.

"Yesterday's decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line," read UEFA's strongly worded statement.

"Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not."

UEFA warned of the ramifications for the sport as a whole.

"Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because is played everywhere with the same laws," it said.

"A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision."