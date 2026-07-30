Singapore to take part in inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, will face Indonesia, Malaysia and India

HOW IT WILL WORK

The tournament will see 14 teams split into two divisions – the Premier Division (Division 1) and the Challenge Division (Division 2).

The Premier Division is made up of two groups of four teams, with Group B comprising Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Pakistan.

The Challenge Division comprises two groups of three teams each – Hong Kong, Myanmar and Brunei in Group A, and Cambodia, Laos and Timor-Leste in Group B. These matches will be played in Hong Kong.

After a single round-robin group stage, the top team from each group of each division will advance to their respective division finals.

“We welcome opportunities to participate in tournaments like this because they contribute to the broader development of Singapore football," said FAS general secretary Badri Ghent.

“They help inspire the next generation, deepen Singaporeans’ connection with the national team and strengthen the football culture we’re building for the future. Over time, those experiences create more moments that unite Singaporeans through the game.”

This announcement comes amid the ongoing ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Hyundai Cup, which has been a mainstay in the region's football calendar for the past few decades.

Lions head coach Gavin Lee said the new tournament would give the Lions "another opportunity to test ourselves and see where we are as a team".

“We’ve made progress, but we know there’s still a long way to go. Every international window is another chance to raise our standards, keep improving, and become more consistent," he said.

"That’s the challenge we’ve set ourselves, and our focus is on making the most of every opportunity to grow as a team.”