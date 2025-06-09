Singapore women's team pulls out of ASEAN football championship due to overlapping fixtures, player welfare

SINGAPORE: Singapore women’s football team has withdrawn from the ASEAN Women's Championship in August, despite qualifying for the tournament on merit, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Monday (Jun 9).

It cited overlapping fixtures and managing player welfare as part of the reasons for the withdrawal from the tournament, which runs from Aug 6 to Aug 19.

"The decision-making process involved careful consideration of overlapping fixtures, team readiness, and our broader commitment to key Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions," said FAS in a statement.

Two competitions were "major factors" – the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers are from Jun 23 to Jul 5, and the AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers are from Aug 2 to Aug 10.

The Southeast Asian Games in Thailand from Dec 9 to Dec 20 were also taken into consideration.



"The withdrawal was not a decision taken lightly, but one shaped by the need to manage player welfare, maintain performance standards, and prepare teams meaningfully for the challenges ahead," said FAS.

PLAYERS' WELL-BEING

Head coach Karim Bencherifa said: "We worked hard to qualify on merit for the championships, and we are all disappointed that it has come to this.

"But with important tournaments coming in quick succession – and some even overlapping – our top priority must be to protect the health and well-being of our players."

The women's national team has an average age of about 21 years, with players "having to manage leave from work and school commitments in a year that sees four major women’s competitions take place overseas".

"We explained at a media briefing in February that we need to prioritise tournament participation this year, and the FAS technical department has decided to prioritise our participation in this manner," said Bencherifa.

"This is to ensure that our women’s team has the best chance of staying fit and fresh, and able to perform at their best."

He added that the team's "immediate focus" is the Asian Cup qualifiers, then the Under-20 qualifiers, followed by the SEA Games.

These are "major milestones" for the team, and the FAS is "committed to ensuring our players are in the best condition to perform at their highest level", the head coach said.