Nagelsmann quits as Germany coach after World Cup exit: Reports

MUNICH: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has resigned following his team's shock last-32 exit from the World Cup at the hands of Paraguay, several media reported on Friday (Jul 3).

Nagelsmann, who was under contract until the 2028 European Championship, has accepted the German Football Federation's (DFB) request for him to step down, Bild and Sky Germany reported.

His departure leaves the door open for former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is believed to be the federation's preferred candidate to take over.

Klopp, who left Liverpool in 2024 after a hugely successful stay during which he won the Champions League and Premier League, is currently Red Bull's global head of football but reportedly has a release clause that would allow him to take the Germany job.

The 59-year-old remains hugely popular in Germany and has been engaged as a pundit on German TV throughout coverage of the World Cup.

Nagelsmann took part in a three-hour meeting at DFB headquarters in Frankfurt on Thursday in which he was reportedly offered a seven million euro (US$8 million) severance package, approximately one year's salary, to leave the position.

If his departure is confirmed, 38-year-old Nagelsmann would become just the second national coach in German history to be sacked after predecessor Hansi Flick suffered the same fate in 2023.

Germany crashed out in a penalty shootout to Paraguay in Boston on Monday after the match ended 1-1 at the end of extra time. It was the first time the Germans had lost on penalties in the World Cup.

The four-time World Cup winners suffered exits at the group stage at Russia 2018 and in Qatar four years ago. The Germans have not won a knockout match or kept a clean sheet at the tournament since the 2014 final, won 1-0 over Argentina in Brazil.