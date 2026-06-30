Injured Kone leads Canada celebrations after historic last-16 World Cup berth

VANCOUVER, June 29 : Not even a broken leg could dim Ismael Kone's spirits as the Canada midfielder danced without crutches after the co-hosts secured a historic place in the World Cup last 16 with a 1-0 victory over South Africa on Sunday.

A video shared by Canada right back Richie Laryea on his Instagram story showed Kone dancing with his teammates in the dressing room and quickly went viral, attracting thousands of likes and reposts on X.

The 24-year-old, who was considered the heartbeat of Canada's midfield, appeared in high spirits days after suffering a leg break during Canada's 6-0 thrashing of Qatar on June 18.

Kone, who underwent surgery, has remained a constant presence around the squad despite his injury, attending matches and supporting his teammates from the sidelines.

The midfielder's injury prompted an outpouring of support. He received visits from Qatar's sports minister and Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo, whose tackle caused the injury, while fans have displayed cards bearing Kone's shirt number 8 at matches and supporters' marches.

Last week, Madibo was handed a five-match ban after being sent off for the challenge that left Kone with a broken leg.

Canada sealed their place in the last 16 for the first time in their history when Stephen Eustaquio hammered home a rasping strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 92nd minute to beat South Africa.

Canada will face either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston on July 4 for a place in the quarter-finals.