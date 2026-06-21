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Japan coach Moriyasu praises Kamada after standout performance in new role
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Japan coach Moriyasu praises Kamada after standout performance in new role

Japan coach Moriyasu praises Kamada after standout performance in new role
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Japan coach Moriyasu praises Kamada after standout performance in new role
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 20, 2026 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Japan coach Moriyasu praises Kamada after standout performance in new role
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Japan - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 21, 2026 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu speaks to players after the match REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
21 Jun 2026 03:37PM
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MONTERREY, Mexico, June 20 : Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu was delighted with the performance of his side after their 4-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday in Monterrey. Japan were dominant throughout despite the absence of injured playmaker Takefusa ​Kubo.

The victory took Japan one step closer to qualifying for the knockout rounds, while eliminating Tunisia.

• “It was our second game of the World Cup, a match of high tension, and one that people all over the world were watching. I am very happy that we were able to secure a victory in such a game,” he said.

• "As a team, seeing players pick up injuries is, of course, highly regrettable and a painful blow. However, we have built this squad around the concept of whoever steps onto the pitch can win, and whoever partners up can function effectively."

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• "Daichi (Kamada) has mostly been deployed as a defensive midfielder recently, but considering our current team situation, we had him shift to the shadow striker position today. The idea was to bring out his strengths and have him control the team's offence and defence from that advanced position."

• "Ko Itakura and Takehiro Tomiyasu, these two have also played central roles in our team-building process up until now. We have always viewed them as players capable of competing at the true World Cup standard."

(Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
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