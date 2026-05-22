'The right path for me moving forward': Singapore star Letitia Sim retires from competitive swimming

SINGAPORE: Olympian and multi-time SEA Games gold medalist Letitia Sim has retired from competitive swimming, Singapore Aquatics announced on Friday (May 22).

Sim holds four individual national records, has won 12 SEA Games gold medals and competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She is also part of the quartet that set the 4x100m medley relay national record in 2024.

"I am grateful for my time with Singapore Aquatics and for all of the opportunities and support they have provided me over the past few years. While I am proud of my accomplishments in the pool, I am even more thankful for the relationships, experiences, and memories created both in and out of the water that have shaped me into the person I am today," said the 23-year-old.

"With that being said, I have decided to pursue a career outside of swimming. This was not an easy decision to make, but after much reflection, I know it is the right path for me moving forward."

At the last edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sim registered two fourth-placed finishes in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

She also set a national record in the women’s 50m breaststroke en route to finishing seventh. That record still stands today.