Man City confident they can prove 'innocence' over charges: Chairman

LONDON: Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Saturday (Sep 26) that the club were confident they could prove their innocence after they were reportedly found guilty of more than 100 charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial rules.

News of the decisions reached by an independent tribunal was reported on Friday but no official announcement has been made by the Premier League and there is no firm indication of any potential punishment.

Abu Dhabi-backed City have always strenuously denied the charges and Al Mubarak issued a defiant fresh statement on Saturday, underlining the club's position.

"The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club's innocence is just as strong as when this began," he said in an open letter to City fans on the club's website.

"There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position.

"But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment."

Al Mubarak was adamant City would be vindicated.

"While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed," he said.

"We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity."