Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

Man City confident they can prove 'innocence' over charges: Chairman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Man City confident they can prove 'innocence' over charges: Chairman

"We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity," said Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Man City confident they can prove 'innocence' over charges: Chairman

Manchester City Emirati chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak checks out the conditions ahead of the UEFA Champions League league-phase football match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad stadium, in Manchester, north-west England, on Sep 18, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Oli Scarff)

26 Sep 2026 11:22PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2026 11:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Saturday (Sep 26) that the club were confident they could prove their innocence after they were reportedly found guilty of more than 100 charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial rules.

News of the decisions reached by an independent tribunal was reported on Friday but no official announcement has been made by the Premier League and there is no firm indication of any potential punishment.

Abu Dhabi-backed City have always strenuously denied the charges and Al Mubarak issued a defiant fresh statement on Saturday, underlining the club's position.

"The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club's innocence is just as strong as when this began," he said in an open letter to City fans on the club's website.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position.

"But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment."

Al Mubarak was adamant City would be vindicated.

"While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed," he said.

"We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity."

Related:

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

Manchester City Premier League
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement