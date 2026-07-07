Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 6 : Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal.

• Merino struck in the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal's defence.

• European champions Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.

• Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement following Portugal's exit.

Spain face United States or Belgium in last eight.