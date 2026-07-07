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Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals
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Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Spain's Mikel Merino celebrates after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron
Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Spain's Mikel Merino scores their first goal past Portugal's Diogo Costa REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Spain's Ferran Torres, Mikel Merino and Rodri celebrate after the match as Spain qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Spain's Mikel Merino celebrates scoring their first goal with Fabian Ruiz and Pedro Porro REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Spain's Ferran Torres and Rodri celebrate their first goal, scored by Mikel Merino REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
07 Jul 2026 05:12AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2026 05:17AM)
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ARLINGTON, Texas, July 6 : Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal.

• Merino struck in the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal's defence.

• European champions Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.

• Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement following Portugal's exit.

Spain face United States or Belgium in last eight.

Source: Reuters
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