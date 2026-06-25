Mexico stay perfect and bounce Czechs out of World Cup with 3-0 win

MEXICO CITY: Mexico continued their perfect start to the World Cup with a 3-0 romp against the Czech Republic on Wednesday (Jun 24), finishing their group-stage campaign with a flourish and killing off their tame opponents' hopes of making the knockouts.

The co-hosts had already booked their spot in the last 32 as Group A winners but they kept their foot firmly on the throttle to complete a third straight victory that left the Czechs bottom of the standings and out of the tournament.

The game looked to be drifting towards a stalemate before Mexico exploded in the second half, with Mateo Chavez opening the scoring before Julian Quinones grabbed his second of the tournament and Alvaro Fidalgo dealt the final blow.

Mexico's reward for a faultless qualifying performance will be a knockout clash against a third-placed side from Group C, E, F, H or I with the match once again taking place in front of their fervent support in Mexico City on Jun 30.